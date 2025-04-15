KK vs LQ, PSL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match Lahore Qalandars turned their fortunes around after beginning the new season of the PSL with a defeat with a strong performance against the Quetta Gladiators and will be up against one of the top contenders for the title Karachi Kings in their next at the National Stadium.

Karachi:

Fakhar Zaman gave the start, Abdullah Shafique continued it and Sam Billings finished it before Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi and Abbas Afridi everyone among bowlers coming to the party - it was as perfect a game as the Lahore Qalandars could get after a rough opening fixture in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Qalandars's batting was caught off guard in the first game after Fakhar didn't get the start they would have wanted.

Can't be overdependence but the Qalandars just look in order and shape when he gives those starts so that the rest of the batting unit can capitalise on it. Rashid Khan's absence can't really be filled but Rishad Hossain did a great job for Lahore and it now looks a packed unit and will be confident against the Karachi Kings, who are coming off pulling off a 236-run chase. It was a cakewalk at the National Stadium in the last game, as easy it could get.

The Kings under the new captain David Warner too looked really good but their young bowling attack needs to come to the party. If KK leak runs anywhere close to what they did in the first game again, the Qalandars bowlers have enough quality to restrict them. Hence, the Kings would prefer chasing yet again but should be a good contest on a good wicket.

My Dream11 team for PSL 2025 Match 6, KK vs LQ

Tim Seifert (c), Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings (vc), James Vince, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Rishad Hossain, Adam Milne, Abbas Afridi

Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Tim Seifert(w), David Warner(c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings(w), Shaheen Afridi(c), Rishad Hossain, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi