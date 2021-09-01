Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kieron Pollard becomes second player to join 11,000-run club in T20s

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard became he only second batter in the history of T20s to go past the 11,000-run mark. He reached the landmark during his 41-run innings for Trinbago Knight Riders against the Saint Lucia Kings in a Caribbean Premier League group game.

Pollard remains second to fellow West Indian, Chris Gayle. The destructive opening batsman has scored 14,108 runs in the shortest format so far. While Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is third, Australia's David Warner is the fourth in the overall list.

The Windies all-rounder, who also captains the national team in the limited-overs formats, has played 554 T20s so far. In addition to his 11,008 runs, he has also taken 297 wickets -- making him one of the greatest all-rounders in T20 history.

Pollard plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. With Virat Kohli, he is the only other player to have played for only one franchise throughout the tournament.

The West Indian has played 171 IPL matches so far, scoring 3,191 runs with a strike-rate of 150.87. In addition, he has also taken 63 wickets.

Pollard was the part of the victorious Mumbai Indians squad in the 2020 season, smashing the ball at a strike-rate of 191.

In the CPL 2021, Tribnago Knight Riders are currently third with four points in as many matches. The Riders have won two games.