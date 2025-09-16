Khary Pierre earns maiden Test call-up as West Indies announce squad for two-match Test series vs India West Indies have named a 15-member squad for the Test series against India starting October 2. Khary Pierre earns a maiden call-up, while Chanderpaul and Athanaze return. Roston Chase leads the side in their second World Test Championship assignment.

New Delhi:

West Indies have unveiled their 15-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against India, set to begin on October 2. The series will be the team's second outing in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, following their hard-fought home campaign against Australia earlier this year.

The biggest talking point from the announcement is the inclusion of left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, who has received his first-ever Test call-up. He has done a fantastic job in domestic cricket, picking up 111 wickets in 35 matches at an average of 22.81. However, the 33-year-old has failed to prove his mettle in international cricket, having picked just eight wickets in 13 white-ball matches. However, Pierre’s addition brings variety to West Indies' spin attack alongside Jomel Warrican.

Meanwhile, Roston Chase continues to lead the side as captain, with several familiar faces returning to the fold. Left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and middle-order batter Alick Athanaze have been recalled after missing the Australia series. Their return bolsters the batting unit, which also features John Campbell, Shai Hope, Brandon King, and the experienced Justin Greaves.

In the bowling department, the squad boasts pace firepower with the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Anderson Phillip, offering a blend of speed, swing, and youth. Wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach also retains his spot, providing a reliable option behind the stumps.

Selected a team to be competitive in subcontinent: Daren Sammy

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy understands the challenge of playing a Test series in the sub-continent, and speaking about it, the former cricketer noted that they have made a team that can prove their worth in the competitive conditions of India.

“Playing in the subcontinent always presents a challenge and we have selected a team to be competitive in these conditions. This will be our second series together as a test team, but we have already shown what we are capable of as a unit once we are committed to our brand and plans of the team,” Sammy said.

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

More to follow..