'Khaa le maa kasam': Rishabh Pant's banter with Kuldeep Yadav during Duleep Trophy goes viral | WATCH

Several top cricketers of the Indian cricket team marked their presence in the opening round of the Duleep Trophy 2024. With India's long Test season coming up, the Test Probables looked to impress the national selectors for places in the team.

Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, among others featured in the opening round of India's domestic cricket's season-opening tournament. While the competition was as tough as it could get, there were a couple of light moments in the contest too.

During Day 4 of the India A vs India B match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Pant and Kuldeep were involved in a couple of friendly banters. The banter took place in India A's second innings when Kuldeep Yadav was batting with Akash Deep and India A were seven down. As R Sai Kishore looked to complete the 41st over, Pant and Kuldeep interchanged some words in a friendly banter.

Pant chipped in "Sab upar rehan single ke liye saare (Stay in the 30-yard circle for the single)." To this, Kuldeep replied, "Mai nahi lunga (I won't take the single)." Pant hit back saying, "Kha le maa kasam nahi lega (Take a swear you won't take it)".

Watch the video here:

The banter didn't stop as they were involved in another friendly exchange in the three overs, this time with Musheer Khan bowling. This time Pant wanted Kuldeep to take a single, unlike the previous time. As Musheer looked to complete his over, Pant chipped in "Isko single lene de, bahot tagda plan banaya hai (let him take a single, we have a great plan)." Kuldeep replied, "Theek hai yaar, kyu parsehan ho raha hai (It's okay mate, why are you so worried)". Pant then replied to this saying, "Out ho na jaldi (Get dismissed then quickly)."

Kuldeep eventually got out in the 48th over to Washington Sundar for 14 after chipping one to cover towards Musheer. India A eventually went on to lose the game by 76 runs after not so good display of batting. The top four didn't contribute much in the 275-run chase. KL Rahul looked to hold the fort for a draw but with a 57-run knock fell in the third session. Akash showed some batting fire in the end, making 43 runs from 42 balls and hitting four sixes and three fours, but it was too much to deny a defeat.

Musheer Khan was named the Player of the Match as he hit a fabulous 181 in the first innings to bring the B side out of major trouble. "My preparation was really good with my father. I had done well in Ranji so I knew I could get an opportunity here. Every ball I was encouraging him from the non-striker's end to play it out (his partnership with Saini). I think it was only the first or second time for me to take catches at short leg," Musheer said after the match.