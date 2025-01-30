Kevin Pietersen backs Sanju Samson amid poor form and uncertain future

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kevin Pietersen (left) and Sanju Samson (right)

India opener Sanju Samson struggled to find runs in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England. He finished 2024 on a high, scoring tons against Bangladesh and South Africa, but 2025 hasn’t been well for the Kerala-born. The keeper-batter failed to make it to India’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy and has failed to deliver in the T20I series as well, scoring 31 runs in three matches.

His future in the format also remains uncertain as well. With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill set to make their return sooner rather than later, Samson may fail to retain his spot in the playing XI. He needs to get back to form and re-establish his authority to cement his role in the playing XI.

Amid this, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen backed the 30-year-old, noting that he has been an excellent player but te selectors never gave him a consistent run. He added that in T20 cricket, things change quickly and expects the cricketer to once again be back in form. In case that doesn’t happen in the next six weeks, only then he can question his technique.

“I think mentally he's sound. I really like Sanju Samson as a batter. I actually love him. I was pretty surprised that he hasn't had more of a consistent role over the last few years. Yes, he's got a game here at the top of the order, but listen, these things happen. Things happen so quickly in the shortest form of the game," said Pietersen as quoted by India Today.

“If he keeps doing it over the next six weeks or he, does it over the next couple of months, then I'd probably have a look at it and start to question his technique. But I think that he's a fabulous player. I think he plays the short ball extremely well, and I just think he's a rock-solid player. So, from that standpoint, there's no way that I'm going to stand here and critique his play of the short ball," Pietersen added.