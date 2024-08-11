Keshav Maharaj, Rabada raise hopes of South Africa win in rain-marred first Test ahead of final day

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa bowled out the West Indies for 233 to keep the slightest hopes of a win in the first rain-marred Test in Port of Spain

South Africa took ascendancy in the opening Test of the two-match series against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad on the fourth day despite only 30 overs being bowled on the penultimate day on Saturday, August 10. With more than four sessions being washed away due to rain in Trinidad in the last few days, the possibility of a result was bleak and still is, however, the Proteas bowlers did give their side a chance of somehow making it a feasible event, taking the last six West Indies wickets for just 60 runs.

Keshav Maharaj served a spin masterclass with brilliant as usual Kagiso Rabada did his work from the other end as the Windies' young batting line-up was found wanting against two quality bowlers with Lungi Ngidi playing his part. The white-ball captain Aiden Markram broke the 49-run stand between Jason Holder and Kavem Hodge before the wickets procession just never stopped.

Maharaj sent back dangerous Joshua Da Silva three balls later before Rabada packed up set batter Hodge's bags. Jomel Warrican tried his best to delay the inevitable for as long as possible and to his credit, he was successful in the same to a certain extent before Rabada wrapped up the innings with South Africa taking a 124-run lead. It wasn't a huge one, especially considering that the Proteas would have to bat fast in the second innings to feel comfortable at a certain score to force a result.

The openers added 30 runs before the day came to a close. South Africa are 154 runs ahead and would hope that weather remains clear for the whole of the fifth day for them to attempt a win, which still looks difficult given they have to take all 10 West Indies wickets once again after scoring a few runs in the second innings.

The weather, however, doesn't look great either with thunderstorms predicted at various parts of the day during the match time. The West Indies, on the other hand, would hope to avoid any mishap and salvage a draw somehow with the weather coming to their assistance.