Karun Nair's unbelievable 752 average in Vijay Hazare Trophy strengthens case for India comeback

Karun Nair is the talk of the town in the Vijay Hazare trophy. He has been boasting an unbelievable average of 752 in the domestic red-ball tournament and has punished bowlers for fun.

Nair could well have added another hundred to his five centuries in the tournament had he got another over in the first innings of Vidarbha's semifinal against Maharashtra. He went unbeaten on 88 from just 44 balls, a knock that was filled with five audacious sixes and nine fours at a strike rate of 200.

Nair has been dismissed only once in the tournament. He has been scoring runs for fun in the tournament. His scores read 112*, 44*, 163*, 111*, 112, DNB, 122* and 88* in the ongoing tournament.

The 33-year-old had also created a world record for most runs without getting dismissed in List A cricket in his 112-run knock against Uttar Pradesh in the tournament. Atal Bihari Rai is the only bowler to have dismissed him and he would be proud of that.

Nair had shattered the world record for most runs in List A without getting dismissed. He made 542 runs in the tournament and broke the record of James Franklin, who had hit 527 without a dismissal.

Amidst all that, there are talks among fans and some cricket pundits of Nair's possible return to the Indian colours in the 50-over set-up. Some believe that he could be included in the squad for the Champions trophy.

While an ODI return can come, his call-up for the Champions trophy might be difficult. Nair has been batting at No.3 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a position where the unmovable-looking (at least in ODIs) Virat Kohli plays. If Nair drops his place, he might play over Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul, both of who have played more recently than Nair in the format.

Nair's last ODI outing came in June 2016 when he was part of the Indian Playing XI for the game against Zimbabwe. Rahul and Shreyas were both part of India's last ODI series against Sri Lanka in August 2024. It would need a brave call from the selectors to pick Nair and make him bat at No.4 or No.5.

India are to face England in a three-match ODI series ahead of the Champions trophy and if he has to play the 50-over global tournament, the selectors shall select him for that.

Moreover, he can be an option in the longer run, considering in the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. He would be 35 by then and might make a cut if he continues his run. Or, he can also be given a run after the Champions trophy for a regular place in the Indian team.