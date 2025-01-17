Karnataka vs Vidarbha live streaming: Vijay Hazare Trophy final live telecast details, squads, time

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Karnataka vs Vidarbha final live streaming

Karnataka vs Vidarbha Live: The in-form sides Karnataka and Vidarbha are set to clash in the mouth-watering Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 on Saturday, January 18. Both teams remain unbeaten in the tournament and will consider themselves favourites going into the final in Vadodara.

Karnataka knocked out the defending champions Haryana to reach the final of the tournament for the fifth time. Mayank Agarwal-led side is four-time champions and have never lost a final in the history of India's premier List A tournament.

On the other hand, Karun Nair-led Vidarbha eliminated Maharashtra in the second semi-final fixture to reach the summit clash for the first time in their history. Karun Nair has been in blistering form in the ongoing tournament with 752 runs in 7 innings and is expected to continue his form in the final at Kotambi Stadium.

Karnataka vs Vidarbha live streaming and telecast details

When is the Vijay Hazare Trophy final match scheduled?

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha final will be played on Saturday, January 18.

At what time does the Vijay Hazare Trophy final match begin?

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha final match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.​

Vijay Hazare Trophy final match venue

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha final game will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara

Where can you watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy final match live on TV in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Karnataka vs Vidarbha final on the Sports18 Khel TV channel.

Where can you watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy final match online in India?

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy final is available for live streaming on the Jiocinema application and website for free.

Vijay Hazare Trophy final squads

Karnataka Squad

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Abhilash Shetty, Kishan Bedare, Vidyadhar Patil, Luvnith Sisodia, Manoj Bhandage, Nikin Jose (vc), Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey.

Vidarbha Squad

Karun Nair (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Shubham Dubey, Apoorv Wankhade, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Thakare, Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Kadam, Praful Hinge.