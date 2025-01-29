Karnataka coach reveals KL Rahul’s batting position in Ranji Trophy match against Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul

Karnataka coach Yere Goud expects KL Rahul to bat at number three in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Haryana. The India international opened the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but with captain Rohit Sharma returning to the top order in the fourth Test in Melbourne, he moved to number three. However, after Rohit got dropped from the Sydney Test, Rahul was once again back to open.

His batting spot in the Indian Test team still remains a dilemma. In case Rohit is backed for the England series, Rahul may once again move down to number six as Shubman Gill is expected to feature in the playing XI. If Rohit isn’t picked, Rahul is expected to open once again. Nevertheless, he is for now expected to bat at number three in the Ranji as head coach Goud mentioned. However, his batting number may change depending on the conditions at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

“He brings a lot of experience and adds immense value to the team in all aspects of the game. We will assess the conditions and decide the batting order accordingly. But Rahul is likely to bat at number 3,” Goud told PTI.

Like Rahul, several other notable Indian cricketers will feature in the final league round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Delhi captain Ayush Badoni has confirmed that Virat Kohli will bat at number four against Railways, while the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Riyan Parag have also confirmed their participation.

Meanwhile, Karnataka currently stand third on the points table with 19 points in six matches. Haryana and Kerala with 26 and 21 points are first and second respectively. Bengal are fourth with 14 points while Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth.