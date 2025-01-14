Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
  5. Kapil Dev's savage response to Yograj Singh's 'took my pistol out' remark, 'Who is he?'

Kapil Dev's savage response to Yograj Singh's 'took my pistol out' remark, 'Who is he?'

Yograj Singh is back in the headlines for his controversial remarks against Kapil Dev. He recalled being dropped from the Indian team after Kapil became the captain and how he went to the latter's house with a pistol. Kapil Dev has now responded to the allegations

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 14, 2025 13:27 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 13:27 IST
Cricket
Image Source : GETTY AND X Kapil Dev and Yograj Singh

India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has come up with a savage response to Yograj Singh's claim of dropping him for no reason. Moreover, the latter also claimed that he went to Kapil's house with a pistol and wanted to shoot a bullet through his head.

In a podcast 'Uniltered by Samdish', Yograj opened up on the injustice that happened to him after Kapil Dev became the captain of India and when he decided to quit cricket. "When Kapil Dev became captain of North Zone and India, he dropped me for no reason. 

I took my pistol out, I went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother. I abused him a dozen times. I told him because of you I have lost a friend and what you have done, you will pay for it. I told him, ‘I want to put a bullet through your head, but I am not doing it because you have a very pious mother, who is standing here.’ I told Shabnam, ‘Let’s go.’ That was the moment I decided I would not play cricket, Yuvi will play," Yograj said.

Kapil Dev attended an event on Monday (January 13) where he was asked about Yograj Singh's comments and the former Indian skipper smartly brushed aside the matter without saying anything related to it. "Kaun hai? Kaun hai? Kiski baat kar rahe ho? (Who is he? Who is he? Whom are you talking about?" Kapil said when the shutterbugs started shouting Yograj's name. "Yograj Singh. Yuvraj Singh's father," one of the paparazzi said. To this Kapil said, "Acchaa, aur kuch? (Anything else)."

Yograj Singh, in the same podcast, also made startling claims stating that he was a better batsman than his son Yuvraj Singh. In reality, he was a medium-fast bowler in his career and averaged 5 in Tests and 0.5 in ODIs.

