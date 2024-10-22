Kane Williamson to miss second India Test as well for New Zealand in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson had suffered a groin strain during the second Test against Sri Lanka last month

New Zealand will continue to miss their former captain Kane Williamson in the ongoing Test series against India. After missing the series opener in Bengaluru, Williamson has been ruled out of the second Test in Pune as he continued to recover from the groin strain he sustained during the Sri Lanka Test series and head coach Gary Stead made it clear that they don't want to rush their premier batter in any case.

“We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction but isn't yet 100% fit,” said Stead in an NZC release. "We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test.

“We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach," Stead added as New Zealand will hope that they don't miss Williamson in the Pune encounter, which might see a turning surface for the game with an expectation for him to be available for the series finale in Mumbai.

Will Young played at No 3 in Williamson's place and unless the visitors want to play an extra spinner, they wouldn't want to change a winning combination after having won a first Test against and in India in 36 years in Bengaluru.

While Rachin Ravindra starred with a magnificent century, Devon Conway's return to form and Tim Southee's late blitz were heartening performances for the Black Caps from the batting side of things with Matt Henry and William O'Rourke chipping in with the ball.

For India, with an eye on the World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification, the two-time finalists will be keen to get back on the track in Pune and level the series. The 46 all-out with the bat in the first innings and lacklustre bowling plans came back to bit them hard.