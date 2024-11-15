Kane Williamson returns as New Zealand announce squad for Tim Southee's farewell series against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Southee and Kane Williamson line up for New Zealand's national anthem.

Kane Williamson has been included in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming three-match home Test series against England. Williamson has successfully recovered from the groin injury which didn't let him be a part of New Zealand's historic whitewash of India recently.

New Zealand Test squad for England series:

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (Tests 2 and 3), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

