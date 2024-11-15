Friday, November 15, 2024
     
  Kane Williamson returns as New Zealand announce squad for Tim Southee's farewell series against England

New Zealand are still in the race to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The three-match home Test series against England will be their last in the ongoing cycle. A 3-0 win over the Three Lions will keep them in contention.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2024 8:11 IST
Tim Southee and Kane Williamson line up for New Zealand's national anthem.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Southee and Kane Williamson line up for New Zealand's national anthem.

Kane Williamson has been included in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming three-match home Test series against England. Williamson has successfully recovered from the groin injury which didn't let him be a part of New Zealand's historic whitewash of India recently.

New Zealand Test squad for England series:

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (Tests 2 and 3), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

More to follow...........

