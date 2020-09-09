Image Source : GETTY/IPLT20.COM Kane Williamson picks Sachin Tendulkar as his dream batting partner from past

Several players across the globe have expressed their desire to bat alongside former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and Kane Williamson is the latest addition into it. The New Zealand batsman was engaged in a Q&A session on Twitter for his IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad. During the session, a fan asked him which player from past you would like to bat with? To which Williamson took Tendulkar's name. The SRH batsman further termed Tendulkar as a player he admired growing up.

Q: #AskKane which player from past you would like to bat with?

A: Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/cFE994Eb0i — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 9, 2020

Williamson was also asked to name the quickest bowlers he faced, to which he took Dale Steyn's name. A fan also asked him if he could attend a masterclass of anyone cricketer from any era who would you pick? the Kiwi chose legendary Aussie batsman Ricky Ponting.

Q: if you could attend a masterclass of any one cricketer from any era who would you pick? #AskKane

A: Ricky Ponting 🏏 pic.twitter.com/crw4RckxE5 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 9, 2020

The New Zealand captain has already arrived in Dubai for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League as he is undergoing mandatory quarantine. period.

"It is great that IPL is going ahead and all the players can get over to Dubai and quarantine and then start looking forward to playing some cricket. I know for everybody out there, it's been a long time between any sort of normality so it is a very exciting opportunity," Williamson said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the quarantine period, Williamson said he will make sure get through some fitness and exercise.

“I'm sure it will be a longish six days, but it will be fine at the same time. I am looking forward to catching up with all the guys.

“I will make sure I get through some fitness and exercise and do a bit of reading. Let's see where the quarantine takes me, I will start acclimatising, I suppose," Williamson said.

