Kane Williamson levels Virat Kohli's massive centuries record in Tests

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has continued his merry run in Test cricket despite playing the format for the first time in eight months. He is currently featuring in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh and has batted superbly in testing conditions in first innings.

Published on: November 29, 2023
Kane Williamson, BAN vs NZ
Image Source : TWITTER/BLACKCAPS Kane Williamson

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has slammed his 29th hundred in the longest format of the game in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet. With this, he has equalled Virat Kohli and Don Bradman in the list of players with most tons in Test cricket. He is already on top when it comes to scoring most centuries in the format for New Zealand.

Perhaps, this is the third consecutive century for Williamson in red-ball cricket having reached the three-figure mark in the last two innings against Sri Lanka at home earlier this year in March. Interestingly, he took 22 innings and 16 Tests fewer than Kohli to complete 29 centuries and also averages in excess of 55 in the whites. Virat Kohli has so far played 111 Test matches and has 29 tons to his name in 165 innings with him scoring a ton in his last outing in the format in July 2023 against the West Indies.

Coming back to Williamson, he scored 104 runs off 205 balls with 11 fours to hold New Zealand's innings from one end even as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Only Daryl Mitchell (41) and Glenn Phillips (42) stitched a decent partnership with him before getting out but Williamson made batting look extremely easy with his brilliant batting skills.

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh were bundled out for 310 runs after opting to bat first on the opening day of the Test match. In response, the visitors ended the second day at 266/8 courtesy of a brilliant ton from New Zealand's former Test captain. Williamson got out late in the day as New Zealand lost three wickets for just 11 runs at the fag end. They are still 44 runs adrift of Bangladesh's first innings total.

