Kane Williamson creates history surpassing Ross Taylor in biggest batting record for New Zealand

Kane Williamson became New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in international cricket during the ongoing Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday, September 22. The star batter surpassed the legendary Ross Taylor's record of 18,199 international runs to enter the history books.

The 34-year-old batter, who broke Ross Taylor's record for most Test runs for his country in 2023, scored 55 and 30 runs in the first Test against Sri Lanka to go top in the international records chart. Taylor was leading the record with 510 innings while Williamson took only 425 innings to surpass the former teammate.

Most international runs for New Zealand

Kane Williamson - 18,213 runs in 425 innings Ross Taylor - 18,199 runs in 510 innings Stephen Fleming - 15,319 runs in 463 innings Brendon McCullum - 14,676 runs in 474 innings Martin Guptill - 13463 runs in 402 innings

