Kane Williamson breaks former Pakistan captain's record in tri-nation final against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP, GETTY Kane Williamson and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

New Zealand veteran batter Kane Williamson has shattered a record of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq during the tri-nation series final against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 14.

Williamson has made a return to the New Zealand side for the tri-nation series and the Champions Trophy and has been in good touch. He slammed a half-century against Pakistan in their first match, before hitting a hundred in their second outing against South Africa. While he could not replicate his impact in the final against Pakistan, the former Kiwi skipper helped his team recover from the second over's opening wicket loss with his 34.

Williamson has now gone past Inzamam in the list of most runs scored by a batter in Pakistan vs New Zealand ODIs. The 34-year-old New Zealand star now has 1290 runs in 24 matches against the Men in Green, seven more than Inzamam.

Most runs in ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand:

1 - Kane Williamson: 1290 runs in 24 matches

2 - Inzamam-ul-Haq: 1283 runs in 45 matches

3 - Saeed Anwar: 1260 runs in 32 matches

4 - Stephen Fleming: 1090 runs in 35 matches

5 - Shahid Afridi: 1078 runs in 38 matches

The Kiwis were handed a middling target of 243 by the Men in Green. Babar Azam, who is set to be seen opening the innings for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, made 29 at the top of the order. Fresh from their 260-run stand to chase down a record 352 against South Africa, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha could not replicate the same magic. They stitched a partnership of 88 but could not go in the same vain. Tayyab Tahir's 38, Faheem Ashraf's 22 and a late 19-run knock off 17 balls from Naseem Shah, took the hosts to 242.

Pakistan had earlier won the toss and had opted to bat first. "Want to bat first. Pitch looks dry. We are trying to do our best. I said in the press conference about the cultural problem, but we're trying to fix it. One change for us," Rizwan said at the toss.

"Probably looks like slightly less grass than the other night. But I expect another high-scoring game. Boys have played here a lot. Have been lucky enough to come to Pakistan for the last few years. Anywhere you go in Pakistan, wicket is generally good. Have a job to do with the ball. You always want to win anytime you play for your country - Pakistan will be the same. Two changes - Matt Henry and Ben Sears are out. Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith in," Santner said at the toss.

Pakistan's Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand's Playing XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke