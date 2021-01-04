Kane Williamson a role model for any youngster: VVS Laxman hails the New Zealand skipper's consistency

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has heaped praise on Kane Williamson's 'consistency' after the New Zealand skipper scored his 24th Test hundred in the second Test against Pakistan on Monday.

Williamson, leading from the front, hit an unbeaten 112 on the second day at the Hagley Oval to put the Kiwis in a commanding position against Pakistan. Williamson has now scored a ton in every Test he has played this summer.

"Not at all surprised to see the consistency of Kane Williamson. Unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any match are the reasons behind his success. A true role model for any youngster to emulate," said Laxman on Twitter.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik also lauded Williamson's brilliant ton. "Zen from New Zealand does it again! Whatta player Kane Williamson!" wrote Karthik.

Zen from New Zealand does it again!

"Another century. Kane ‘Consistent’ Williamson is simply superb," tweeted cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra.

Another century.

New Zealand ended Day 2 at a commanding 286/3 in Christchurch. They now trail Pakistan by just 11 runs, with seven wickets in hand. Williamson and Henry Nicholls are in the middle on 112 and 89 respectively. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Faheem Ashraf picked up a wicket each.

The Williamson-Nicholls duo plunged misery on the visitors by staying at the crease for 55 overs and stitching an unbeaten 125-run stand. Earlier, New Zealand had bundled out Pakistan for 297 in the first innings. Kyle Jamieson had scalped a fifer to dent the touring party's batting line-up.