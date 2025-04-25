Kamindu Mendis grabs one of IPL's best catches in history to end Dewald Brevis’ stay: WATCH Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Kamindu Mendis grabbed one of IPL's greatest catches to end Dewald Brevis' stay in the ongoing IPL 2025 clash against CSK. The 21-year-old departed after scoring 42 runs off 25 balls on his CSK debut.

Chennai:

Sri Lanka international Kamindu Mendis caught one of IPL’s best catches in history to end Dewald Brevis’ stay in the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2025. The South Africa interantional went unsold in the auction, but following an injury to Gurjapneet Singh, the 21-year-old was signed by the five-time champions. In his debut match for CSK against Hyderabad, Brevis looked in brilliant touch, scoring 42 runs off 25 balls before Kamindu picked up a phenomenal catch to end his stay.

In the 13th over of the match, Brevis attempted a glory shot, and he was very close to getting a boundary out of it. However, Kamindu, who was stationed at long off, covered some good distance and jumped at full stretch to complete the catch with both his hands. Usually, players try to grab it with one hand, but since Kamindu is ambidextrous, he went with both hands and grabbed one of the greatest catches of the tournament.

More to Follow..