Tuesday, January 14, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Kagiso Rabada leaves behind R Ashwin, Chahal on T20 list, scripts SA20 history

Kagiso Rabada leaves behind R Ashwin, Chahal on T20 list, scripts SA20 history

MI Cape Town notched up their second victory of the ongoing SA20 edition with Kagiso Rabada being the star of the show with the ball against the Paarl Royals at Newlands on Monday, January 13. Rabada scripted SA20 history with a magnificent spell as the Royals fell short by 33 runs.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 14, 2025 8:34 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 8:46 IST
Kagiso Rabada bowled a couple of wicket-maiden overs in a
Image Source : MICT X Kagiso Rabada bowled a couple of wicket-maiden overs in a row in MI Cape Town's big victory over the Paarl Royals in SA20

Kagiso Rabada, George Linde and skipper Rashid Khan bowled MI Cape Town to their second victory of the ongoing SA20, first at home on Monday, January 13. Rabada was adjudged the Player of the Match for his figures of 2/22 as he broke open the game against the Paarl Royals in the powerplay itself with a couple of wicket maidens. Rabada became the first bowler in SA20's short history to bowl back-to-back two maiden overs inside the powerplay.

Rabada sent back both the Royals openers Joe Root and Lhuan-dre Pretorius to peg the Royals back, who had smashed 53 runs in the other four overs in the field restrictions. Rabada also took his T20 tally of maiden overs to 10 with those couple of maiden overs, as he joined the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Josh Hazlewood and Piyush Chawla on the list. Rabada went past the likes of Brett Lee, Yuzvendra Chahal (both with nine) and R Ashwin (eight) on the maidens list.

Rabada got lucky with the Root dismissal as it was bowled down the leg and the England international ended up playing straight into the hands of a short fine-leg fielder. Pretorius was really taking the game to the opposition and his dismissal was a bit planned as Rabada went wide and got him caught at deep backward point as the Royals lost both openers inside the powerplay, chasing a target of 173.

After Rabada's burst, the Royals collapsed in the post-powerplay period losing five wickets in next seven overs to completely surrender to Rashid and Linde. Mujeeb ur Rahman and Kwena Maphaka's cameos denied MICT getting a bonus point and helped the Royals not have their NRR get butchered.

Related Stories
James Anderson to resume professional career, signs deal for County Championship and T20 Blast

James Anderson to resume professional career, signs deal for County Championship and T20 Blast

PSL 2025 draft: From Islamabad United to Lahore Qalandars, check list of all squads

PSL 2025 draft: From Islamabad United to Lahore Qalandars, check list of all squads

Rohit Sharma shows interest to train with Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team ahead of next red-ball clash

Rohit Sharma shows interest to train with Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team ahead of next red-ball clash

Earlier, it was Reeza Hendricks' half-century that lifted MICT's score after a slow start. Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen stitched a 79-run partnership for the second wicket to make a storming comeback into the contest and eventually win it. Royals have now won one and lost one out of the two games played.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement