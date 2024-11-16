Justin Greaves and Kevin Sinclair return as West Indies announce squad for Test series against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Justin Greaves.

Batting allrounder Justin Greaves has made his return to the West Indies Test squad as Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 15-member squad for a two-match home series against Bangladesh. Greaves, 30, has been rewarded for his stellar run in the domestic circuit as he makes his return to the red-ball format after 10 months.

Greaves has aggregated 401 runs in just five games of the ongoing Super50 Cup with the help of three centuries. He has accumulated his runs at a mind-blowing average of 133.66 and hence the selectors feel that he can add a lot of value to the Test squad and help the team finish the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle on a high.

Greaves last played a Test for West Indies during their tour of Australia earlier this year. His inclusion also provides the team with an extra seam-bowling option.

The other interesting addition to the squad is the call-up of right-arm off-break bowler Kevin Sinclair. Sinclair will add depth to West Indies' spin-bowling stocks in the series. Sinclair, 24, has only represented West Indies in two Test matches in his career so far.

Notably, veteran allrounder Jason Holder has not been included as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

"Jason has a partial thickness tear of his subscapularis tendon. He will undergo physiotherapy and strength work from the period November to December and will be reassessed in four weeks time," Johnny Grave, CWI's (Cricket West Indies) CEO, confirmed to the Caribbean News Service (as reported by Cricbuzz).

"The medical panel was concerned that if Jason was to bowl in Bangladesh, the partial tear may become a full tear which may involve the need for surgery and/or a significant break from cricket. It was, therefore, then recommended for Jason not to travel to Bangladesh and instead undergo physiotherapy and rehab in Barbados."

West Indies Test Squad vs Bangladesh

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican