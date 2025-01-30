JSK vs PR, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals match

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 A win on Thursday at the Wanderers will seal a top-two spot for the Paarl Royals in the ongoing SA20

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) have sort of lost their form in the ongoing SA20 with just one win in their last four matches. The Men in Yellow are not yet out of it and have their destiny in their own hands but will need to push for a spot in the playoffs now as Pretoria Capitals' after their last win against them with a bonus point are breathing down their neck. It won't be easy as the Super Kings take on the best team of the tournament, the Paarl Royals, who are one win away from sealing a top-two spot.

The Super Kings have had injury concerns with David Wiese and Gerad Coetzee ruled out of the tournament and have gotten Tsepo Moreki and Dane Paterson as replacements but their main problem has been their batting. If Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway, who got injured in the last game, don't score runs, the rest of the middle order looks a bit clueless.

The Royals, on the other hand, have their form player Joe Root leaving after Thursday ahead of the ODI series against India and hence, will need to have a solid top-order backup. Rubin Hermann has done well, will they get him up top? The Royals only have that concern, otherwise, it's a team in form and should challenge for the title.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 26, JSK vs PR

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Faf du Plessis (c), Jonny Bairstow, David Miller, Mujeeb ur Rahman (vc), Bjorn Fortuin, Dayyan Galiem, Lutho Sipamla, Evan Jones, Kwena Mapahaka

Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow(w), Donovan Ferreira, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Maheesh Theekshana, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller(c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Dunith Wellalage/Eshan Malinga, Kwena Maphaka