Josh Inglis confirms unavailability for the majority of IPL 2026 after being picked up by Lucknow Super Giants

In a major development, Australian cricketer Josh Inglis recently came forward and announced that he will not be available for the majority of the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season. It is worth noting that Inglis was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL mini auction for Rs 8.6 crore.

However, with him being bought in the auction, Inglis took centre stage and announced that he will miss most of the upcoming IPL season as he is getting married. The star stated that he will be getting married in the early stages of April, with the IPL all set to return from March 26 to May 31.

"Well, I sort of watched a lot of it [IPL auction] and I was pushed back in the pecking order. I don't have full availability this year. I'm getting married in early April. So, I didn't really expect to go, to be honest. So I sort of saw my name go by unsold... the first one I was like 'alright stuff this, I'm going to bed' and I need to switch on for tomorrow [Ashes] and then woke up to the news. I didn't know until I'd seen a few messages this morning,” Inglis told ABC Sport after the auction.

PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia slammed Josh Inglis for pulling out

It is worth noting that Inglis featured for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025, and the 2025 finalists were looking to get him again in the auction. However, he informed the franchise 45 minutes before the auction of his unavailability, and the same behaviour was deemed unprofessional by PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia.

"We didn't really let go of Josh. I mean, Josh unfortunately, sadly, only told us at the last minute, which was not very fair given that he had been with us for a while. I think everyone knew when the retention was coming, and we were informed by him 45 minutes before the deadline that he was getting married and needed time to relax and recuperate. He said he was going to be available only for a couple of weeks [three games],” Wadia told the Hindu.

