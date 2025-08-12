Josh Hazlewood suffers worst bowling day of his career in Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I Josh Hazlewood brunt the carnage from the South African batters as he was taken to the cleaners in the second T20I in Darwin. Hazlewood conceded 56 runs in his four overs and took only one wicket, as he endured his worst day of bowling in a T20I match.

New Delhi:

Josh Hazlewood endured a horrific day with the ball during the second T20I between Australia and South Africa in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12. Hazlewood brunt the force of the South African batters with Dewald Brevis particularly taking him to the cleaners.

The Aussie quick was hit for 56 runs in his four overs as he recorded his worst-ever bowling figures in T20Is. Only once before Hazlewood had conceded 50 or more runs in the format, and that also came against the Proteas during a T20I in 2016 in Johhanesburg.

Hazlewood was hit for three sixes and seven fours in his 24 balls and managed to take only one wicket off Corbin Bosch in the 19th over. The speedster's most expensive over came in his second when he was hit for 19 runs with Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram slamming him for three boundaries.

Hazlewood sent nine of his 24 balls to Brevis and was hit for 26 runs as the Proteas batter thrashed every Aussie bowler.

Brevis creates multiple records

Meanwhile, Brevis created multiple records during his stroke-filled 125 off 56 balls. He hit a hundred off just 41 balls, the fastest-ever by a player against Australia and the second-fastest for South Africa in the format.

Fastest centuries for South Africa in T20Is:

1 - David Miller: 35 balls vs Bangladesh in 2017

2 - Dewald Brevis: 41 balls vs Australia in 2025

3 - Quinton de Kock: 43 balls vs West Indies in 2023

4 - Richard Levi: 45 balls vs New Zealand in 2012

5 - Faf du Plessis: 46 balls vs West Indies in 2015

Brevis' 125 is the highest individual score against Australia, breaking the previous record held by Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Indian star had hit 123* against the Aussies in 2023. Brevis' knock helped South Africa post 218/7, their highest-ever score against the Aussies in the format.

Australia's Playing XI:

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa's Playing XI:

Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi