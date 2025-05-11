Josh Hazlewood's return remains in doubt if IPL resumes before WTC final Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the remainder of the IPL 2025, after picking up a shoulder niggle. The cash-rich tournament is reportedly to begin on May 16, and Hazlewood might not risk it ahead of the WTC final.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood has clinched 18 wickets in 10 matches he has played in the ongoing IPL 2025. He has been incredible with both new ball and in the death overs and is the third-leading wicket-taker in the season. However, a shoulder niggle ruled out Hazlewood from the match against Chennai Super Kings and was reported to miss the against Lucknow Super Giants, but the match couldn’t take place after the IPL was suspended for a week.

Currently, Hazlewood has returned to Australia, and it remains doubtful if the 34-year-old will return to India for the remainder of the tournament, which is reportedly to begin on May 16. Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) finale against South Africa, Hazlewood is unlikely to risk himself. He missed the parts of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Sri Lanka series and also the Champions Trophy, and due to the same, Hazlewood is unlikely to risk again.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) are not bothered about Hazlewood’s shoulder niggle. He is expected to be picked for the WTC final and will be part of the conditioning camp in the UK, slated to happen in the first week of June.

It also needs to be seen if the other Australian players return for the remainder of the IPL. Pat Cummins and Travis Head are part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are already out of the playoffs race. In case the team management accepts, they can skip the remainder of the tournament. However, it won’t be easy for Mitchell Starc. His team, Delhi Capitals, are fifth on the points table and will need his service to qualify for the playoffs and challenge for the title.

On the other hand, Cricket South Africa officials will meet on Sunday to decide whether the Proteas players will be playing a part in the remainder of the IPL. On the other hand, all the other New Zealand internationals have gone back, barring Mitchell Santner and Bevon Jacobs. Mumbai Indians have convinced the cricketers to stay in India.