Australia vs India: Josh Hazlewood in favour of shifting first Test to Gabba from Adelaide

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Josh Hazlewood.

With the shadow of doubt cast over Adelaide hosting the opening Australia vs India Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy – owing to fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the city — media reports are already suggesting that the day/night affair might be moved to another venue.

When Josh Hazelwood, who is expected to be part of the Australian squad for India series, where he would prefer the first Test to shift, the Aussie pacer picked Brisbane’s Gabba as the first option.

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) chief Stuart Fox has already offered to host the first Test if Adelaide Oval is unavailable for the match especially after South Australia premier Steven Marshall they can’t guarantee if Adelaide will host the much-anticipated Test.

Sydney Cricket Ground had also offered to help, although SCG chairman Tony Shepherd did not expect the need to arise.

However, Hazlewood feels Brisbane Cricket Ground is the right pick for them given the side hasn’t lost at the venue since 1988 and is also helpful for the pacers in December.

“It probably would be (the Gabba) to be fair,” Hazlewood told reporters, according to news agency Reuters. “I think the longer we wait the hotter it gets up there so the quicks would all be happy to get that game done in early December. We obviously have a really good record (in Brisbane) and it’s a great place to start.”

Earlier on Tuesday, as an emergent measure, several members of the Australian Test squad were air-lifted from South Australia to New South Wales.

The players, airlifted by Cricket Australia (CA) in a chartered flight, include Test players Tim Paine, who is the captain, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade and Travis Head, besides those part of Australia 'A' team and those who will compete in the T20 Big Bash League (BBL) starting next month.