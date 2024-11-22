Josh Hazlewood goes past McGrath-Lee to shatter massive BGT record for Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Josh Hazlewood in Perth on November 22, 2024

Josh Hazlewood entered the history books with a brilliant spell in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on Friday. The star pacer picked four wickets to bowl out India on 150 on Day 1 of the series opener and surpassed the legendary Australian bowlers Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee in major records.

Hazlewood became the most successful Australian fast bowler in BGT history after taking his third wicket in the first innings. He was tied with Glenn McGrath's 51 wickets tally and needed two more to surpass Lee's 53 BGT Wickets record.

