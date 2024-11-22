Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
  Josh Hazlewood goes past McGrath-Lee to shatter massive BGT record for Australia

Josh Hazlewood goes past McGrath-Lee to shatter massive BGT record for Australia

Josh Hazlewood emerged as the best bowler for Australia with four wickets to bowl out India to 150 in the first innings of the Perth Test. Hazlewood also entered the history books after claiming his second wicket of the innings.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2024 0:03 IST
Josh Hazlewood
Image Source : GETTY Josh Hazlewood in Perth on November 22, 2024

Josh Hazlewood entered the history books with a brilliant spell in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on Friday. The star pacer picked four wickets to bowl out India on 150 on Day 1 of the series opener and surpassed the legendary Australian bowlers Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee in major records.

Hazlewood became the most successful Australian fast bowler in BGT history after taking his third wicket in the first innings. He was tied with Glenn McGrath's 51 wickets tally and needed two more to surpass Lee's 53 BGT Wickets record.

More to follow...

