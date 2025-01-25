Jos Buttler registers major T20I record against India during 2nd T20I at Chepauk

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler.

England captain Jos Buttler unleashed his batting credentials once again in the second T20I against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Buttler, who was his team's top batter in the first T20I, played a very strong hand in the second game too as he made 45 on a pitch that looked two-paced.

Buttler has shattered Nicholas Pooran's record for most T20I runs against India. The English captain had 566 runs and was third on the list. However, his 45 runs took him to the top of the chart and he now has 611 runs against India in T20Is.

Most runs in T20Is against India:

1 - Jos Buttler: 611 runs in 24 matches

2 - Nicholas Pooran: 592 runs in 20 matches

3 - Glenn Maxwell: 574 runs in 22 matches

4 - David Miller: 524 runs in 25 matches

5 - Aaron Finch: 500 runs in 18 matches

Buttler played a measured knock as he set a platform for a competitive total. His knock came off 30 balls and was laced with three sixes and two fours.

Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse pounced on the platform and made 22 and 31, respectively. They took England to a competitive score of 165/9.

India had earlier opted to bowl first. "We'll look to bowl first. Looks a good track, there was a little bit of dew yesterday, hoping the wicket will be better in the evening. It looks good, it looks hard, hope it stays the same. We want to stick to the basics and have the same approach we had in the last game in all the departments.

"Really looking forward to the game. (Fielding) That's one thing which brings everyone together, brings a lot of energy and positivity. Nitish Kumar is ruled out, and Rinku will recover in one or two games. We have Washington Sundar, a local boy and Dhruv Jurel in place of Rinku," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

"We would have bowled first as well. Same plans, just got to do better. Each game is an opportunity, the guys are relaxed and looking forward to tonight. In all areas, we always try to improve. Same gameplans, just do better. Assess conditions quickly, try and communicate. Looks a little bit different than sometimes here. Hopefully it'll be a good wicket and a good match. Bethell is unwell, Jamie Smith comes in for his debut. Brydon Carse replaces Gus Atkinson," Buttler said at the toss.