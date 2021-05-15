Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England star says he might return to IPL if 2021 season is rescheduled this year

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is hopeful that he will return to the Indian Premier League if the 14th edition of the tournament resumes later this year. The IPL 2021 was suspended last week after multiple franchises reported COVID-19 cases in their camps.

Archer, who pulled out of the tournament to continue his recovery from hand injury, said that it was a "hard decision" to miss the IPL.

“If I did go to India, I probably would have come home early anyway. Hopefully, if it (IPL) does get rescheduled for this year, I will be able to go again," Archer said after being named in the 13-man Sussex squad for the County championships game against Kent.

“It was a hard decision not to go to India, it was really unpredictable, I could have gone but I don’t know how many games I would have played."

He said that Rajasthan Royals, the franchise he represents in the tournament, supported him in his decision.

“Rajasthan Royals and England supported me in my decision. You obviously built a good relationship as I have been with the Royals for the last three years," said Archer.

Talking about his fitness, Archer said that he is feeling fine but bowling in short spells as a precautionary measure.

“My fitness is fine. I thought I bowled okay. I played in the (Sussex) second team last week and it’s good to get some confidence and I felt fine.

“I bowled in short spells for protection in case we had a long day but it was overcast, which helped a bit. There was a bit of management, but it all worked out,” Archer said.