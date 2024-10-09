Joe Root shatters Alastair Cook's all-time record for England in Test cricket to immortalise legacy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Joe Root celebrates with Alastair Cook.

Joe Root's blazing run of form has helped him achieve another huge milestone as the right-handed batter has become the all-time leading run-getter for England in Test cricket, surpassing his former captain Alastair Cook's tally of 12472 runs.

Root has also made it to the list of the top five leading run-getters in Test cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar (15921 runs), Ricky Ponting (13378 runs), Jacques Kallis (13289 runs) and Rahul Dravid (13288 runs) have scored more Test runs than Joe Root.

Most Test runs for England

Player Matches Runs Average Highest Centuries Fifties Joe Root 147* 12473* 50.85 254 34 65 Alastair Cook 161 12472 45.35 294 33 57 Graham Gooch 118 8900 42.58 333 20 46 Alec Stewart 133 8463 39.54 190 15 45 David Gower 117 8231 44.25 215 18 39 Kevin Pietersen 104 8181 47.28 227 23 35

Root has also drawn level with India's legendary batter Rahul Dravid. Root now has 99 fifty-plus scores to his credit in the red-ball format - same as Dravid. Sachin Tendulkar has the most fifty-plus scores in Test cricket. Sachin has 119 fifty-plus scores in Tests.

South Africa's legendary allrounder Jacques Kallis and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting are joint second on the list. Kallis and Ponting have 103 fifty-plus scores to their credit.

Meanwhile. Root is on a record-breaking spree. The former England captain recently became the first player to score 5000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship. He has also become the first player to score 1000 Test runs in the 2024 calendar year.

Joe Root key for England in Multan

Root is the key for England to win the ongoing Test match against Pakistan in Multan. England have scored 232/2 at Lunch on day three with Root batting in the middle on 72 off 118 balls. He has already stitched a 100-plus run stand with Ben Duckett for the third wicket and holds the key for the visitors to get a huge first innings total.