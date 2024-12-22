Joe Root returns, no Ben Stokes as England announce squads for Champions Trophy and India tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England play 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs against India starting on January 22, 2025

Joe Root returned to England's ODI setup as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their squads for the upcoming India tour and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, December 22. Jos Buttler leads the teams but there is no place for Test captain Ben Stokes in both ODI and T20I squads.

Root, 34, has impressive numbers in 50-over cricket despite featuring in only Tests in 2024. Stokes suffered a hamstring injury during the third Test against New Zealand and was not even considered for the Champions Trophy squad selection.

Sam Curran, the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup, is another notable absentee from the new white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum's squad. Fast bowlers Reece Topley and Matthew Potts also miss out but the Three Lions have fit-again Mark Wood returning to both ODI and T20I setups.

England ODI squad for India tour and Champions Trophy 2025

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) (Captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey). Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England T20I squad for India tour

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) (Captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham).

