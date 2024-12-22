Sunday, December 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Joe Root returns, no Ben Stokes as England announce squads for Champions Trophy and India tour

Joe Root returns, no Ben Stokes as England announce squads for Champions Trophy and India tour

The veteran cricketer Joe Root last played an ODI game during the 2023 World Cup but has been in sensational form in Tests in 2024. But there is no place for star all-rounder Ben Stokes in England's squad for the Champions Trophy.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 22, 2024 15:44 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 16:11 IST
England cricket squad
Image Source : GETTY England play 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs against India starting on January 22, 2025

Joe Root returned to England's ODI setup as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their squads for the upcoming India tour and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, December 22. Jos Buttler leads the teams but there is no place for Test captain Ben Stokes in both ODI and T20I squads. 

Root, 34, has impressive numbers in 50-over cricket despite featuring in only Tests in 2024. Stokes suffered a hamstring injury during the third Test against New Zealand and was not even considered for the Champions Trophy squad selection.

Sam Curran, the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup, is another notable absentee from the new white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum's squad. Fast bowlers Reece Topley and Matthew Potts also miss out but the Three Lions have fit-again Mark Wood returning to both ODI and T20I setups.

England ODI squad for India tour and Champions Trophy 2025

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) (Captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey). Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England T20I squad for India tour

Related Stories
India TV Sports Wrap on December 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on December 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Ashwin on his retirement: 'Jersey number 99 will be sorely missed'

PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Ashwin on his retirement: 'Jersey number 99 will be sorely missed'

IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI Live: India lose openers Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal in quick succession

IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI Live: India lose openers Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal in quick succession

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) (Captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England Men’s White-Ball Tour of India Schedule

  • 1st T20I: India v England, Wednesday 22 January, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • 2nd T20I: India v England, Saturday 25 January, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • 3rd T20I: India v England, Tuesday 28 January, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
  • 4th T20I: India v England, Friday 31 January, MCA Stadium, Pune
  • 5th T20I: India v England, Sunday 2 February, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • 1st ODI: India v England, Thursday 6 February, VCA Stadium, Nagpur
  • 2nd ODI: India v England, Sunday 9th February, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
  • 3rd ODI: India v England, Wednesday 12 February, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement