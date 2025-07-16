Joe Root regains top spot within 7 days, Jadeja achieves career-best ratings in latest ICC Test rankings Joe Root has regained his top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings after scoring his 37th century at Lord's against India. Ravindra Jadeja also gained his career-best ratings after twin half-centuries at the Home of Cricket. Here are latest Test rankings:

New Delhi:

England batter Joe Root has regained his top spot in the latest ICC rankings after scoring a stunning century at Lord's in the third Test against India. His teammate Harry Brook has lost his numero uno position after twin failures in the previous game and has slipped to third position in the rankings. There are a plethora of changes in the top 10 batters in the latest ICC rankings in the longest format of the game.

Kane Williamson isn't playing any Tests but is benefitted with Brook's failures at Lord's. He has jumped to second place and is only 21 points behind Root in the rankings. Former Australia captain Steve Smith has also gained one place and is in fourth position after scoring 48 runs in extremely tough conditions at Sabina Park in the pink ball Test against the West Indies.

Jaiswal, Gill and Pant slip in latest rankings

Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to make an impact in both innings at Lord's and he is dropped to fifth position with 801 rating points to his name. India's Test captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant have also suffered after not performing to expectations in the previous game. Gill has slipped three places to ninth while Pant is just above him at eighth position. Interestingly, Pant had scored 72 runs in the first innings but even then his ratings have dropped.

Ravindra Jadeja achieves career-best ratings

Ravindra Jadeja showed great form in both innings of the Lord's Test, scoring half-centuries. He has jumped five places to 34th position and has also achieved career-best rating points, 609, for his exceptional show in the ongoing England tour. KL Rahul was the other centurion at the Home of Cricket and even he has jumped five positions to 35th with 600 rating points.

ICC Test Rankings for batters