Joe Root edges closer to cricket's biggest honour, leaves Ricky Ponting behind Joe Root broke Ricky Ponting's record for most runs in Test cricket history. Only Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of him in the all-time list. Apart from that, Root broke several other records with his 38th century in Test cricket.

MANCHESTER:

Joe Root etched his name into the history books after completing 120 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester. With this knock, Root surpassed Ricky Ponting’s tally of 13,378 Test runs to become the second-highest run-scorer in the format. During the same innings, he also went past legends Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid. The England star now trails only Sachin Tendulkar in the list of all-time leading Test run-scorers.

It was also Root’s 38th Test century. With that, he joined Ponting, Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene for the most centuries at home in Test cricket history. He also holds the record for most centuries for the Three Lions, and in the third Test at Lord’s, he surpassed Dravid for most catches in Test cricket history.

In the same innings, Root also surpassed Ponting in the list of most 50+ scores in Tests. Like many other records, only Tendulkar is ahead of him on the list.

