Joe Root, bowlers power England to impressive win over Sri Lanka in opening Test in Manchester

England registered an impressive five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Manchester on Saturday. In-form Joe Root scored a match-winning fifty to help the Three Lions chase down a 205-run target with five wickets remaining on Day 4 at Old Trafford.

Kamindu Mendis registered a brilliant century to help Sri Lanka post a 326 total in their second innings. Sri Lankan bowlers started with three big wickets but Joe Root pulled off two crucial partnerships with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith to avoid the play going to the Day 5.

A win also helped Ollie Pope-led England boost their position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 table. England surpassed Pakistan to reach the fourth position in a major boost to their slim hopes to make the final.

England Playing XI: Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

More to follow...