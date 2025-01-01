Jhye Richardson eager to 'grab if opportunity arises' in New Year's Test at SCG against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jhye Richardson.

Australia's fringe speedster Jhye Richardson isn't thinking about the prospect of playing in the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) but will do his absolute best to "grab if the opportunity" arises.

Richardson warmed the bench during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) but with Mitchell Starc struggling with a side strain, he could well make his return to the red-ball format for the first time in more than three years.

"It's hard to think about that (prospect of playing the next Test)," Richardson was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au. "You can't spend too much energy wondering about what's going to happen with selections. (I'm) trying to not think about it too much but if the opportunity arises, I'll do my best to grab it."

Richardson, 28, has had a torrid time in the recent past with injuries to his right shoulder and hamstring. He feels that he's yet to regain his rhythm but is making steady progress.

"It was a bit of a surprise (Test recall), having only played a couple of second XI games and one Shield game," he said. "It was nice, but I feel I'm not completely there yet.

"I feel like I've got a bit more of the process to go, especially coming back from the shoulder and hamstring (injuries), to get back there consistently."

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald revealed that Richardson bowled a lot in the nets recently but would be "capable of bowling 40-plus overs if he was called upon" for the New Year's Test in Sydney.

Richardson last played a red-ball game for Australia against England at the Adelaide Oval in December 2021. He has claimed 11 scalps in three Tests at an average of 22.09, including a five-wicket haul.

Australia have already lost the services of Josh Hazlewood for the entire series with a calf injury.