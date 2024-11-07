Jayden Seales rubs towel on red-hot face of Alzarri Joseph as latter boils with rage over captain | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FANCODE/SCREENGRAB Jayden Seales tries to calm Alzarri Joseph down.

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph lost his temper during the third ODI against England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados and stormed off the field, leaving his team with 10 players for an entire over.

The incident unfolded after the end of the third over. Joseph was seen engaging in a lengthy discussion with his captain Shai Hope over field placement. However, the fast bowler didn't seem amused with the field provided to him by Hope.

Enraged by the incident, Joseph bowled a 148 kph/92 mph bouncer to Jordan Cox and the English batter had no answer for it. Cox tried to sway out of the line but was too late in responding as the ball kissed his gloves on the way to Hope.

While all the West Indian players celebrated in joy, Joseph was still mad at his captain. His fellow pacer Jayden Seales, who was the 12th player for the game, even tried to calm him down by rubbing a towel on his face but Joseph didn't listen.

Watch the video of the incident:

Joseph completed the over and immediately walked into the dressing room. West Indies head coach Daren Sammy also stepped in to calm him down but the hosts had to play with ten players for a brief period.

Joseph returned to the field of play an over later but was taken out of the attack. Romario Shepherd replaced Joseph in the attack and started operating from the Malcolm Marshall End.

West Indies beat England 2-1

The drama on the field didn't impact the performance of the hosts as they made light work of their target in the series decider. West Indies needed 264 to win the game and the series and they chased it down with seven overs and eight wickets to spare.

Keacy Carty (128*) and Brandon King (102) dazzled with the bat and registered a 209-run stand for the second wicket to knock the wind out of England's sails. King walked away with the Player of the Match (POTM) award.