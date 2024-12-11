Jayden Seales, Brandon King guide West Indies to comprehensive ODI series win over Bangladesh at home

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jayden Seales and Brandon King.

Jayden Seales and Brandon King guided West Indies to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second ODI at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. West Indies have registered an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with one game left.

Seales was adjudged the Player of the Match (POTM) as he returned figures of 4/22 and broke the back of Bangladesh's batting order. Seales dismissed Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahumudullah to complete his four-wicket haul.

The West Indian skipper Shai Hope elected to field first after calling it correctly at the toss and it helped. Seales helped the hosts make early inroads as Bangladesh were languishing for 54 after losing three wickets inside the first 10 overs.

Opener Tanzid Hasan fought fire with fire and scored 46 off just 33 balls. Tanzid struck four boundaries and two sixes in his innings and tried to transfer the pressure onto the West Indian bowling attack.

Veteran allrounder Mahmudullah stitched a 92-run stand for the eighth wicket with bowling allrounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib to bail the tourists out of crisis. Mahmudullah scored 62 off 92 balls with the help of two fours and four sixes and propelled Bangladesh beyond 200.

Tanzim also played a 45-run knock off 62 deliveries studded with four boundaries and two sixes to take some pressure off Mahmudullah. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie claimed two wickets after conceding 36 runs in 10 overs and played a supporting act to Seales. Bangladesh posted 227 runs on the board before getting bundled out inside 46 overs.

A 109-run stand between openers King and Evin Lewis killed Bangladesh's hopes of making a comeback in the contest. Lewis fell just one runs short of a well-deserved half-century but King's 82 got the job done for the hosts.

Keacy Carty also played a solid knock of 45 off 47 balls before Shai Hope (17* off 21 balls) and Sherfane Rutherford (24* off 15 balls) took West Indies over the line with 79 balls to spare.