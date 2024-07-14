Jay Shah instructs BCCI to release 1 crore to aid Anshuman Gaekwad in battle with cancer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jay Shah.

The honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah has urged the board to release one crore rupees with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad who is fighting his battle with cancer.

Jay Shah's move has come after the former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev had urged the board to step in and help his former teammate. Having served as Team India's head coach, Gaekwad is currently battling blood cancer and his disease was made public by former India player and selector Sandip Patil.

"It is sad and very depressing. I am in pain because I have played alongside Anshu (Anshuman) and can't bear to see him in this state. No one should suffer. I know the Board will take care of him," Kapil told Sportstar.

"We are not compelling anyone. Any help for Anshu will have to come from your heart. He took blows on his face and chest when standing up to some of the ferocious fast bowlers. Now is the time for us to stand up for him. I am sure our cricket fans will not fail him. They should pray for his recovery."

Gaekwad was one of India's most courageous players who faced the fiery West Indian attack of the 1970s without flinching. Gaekwad was aware of his limitations as a batter but found a way to score runs despite the same. He played 40 Test matches for India and scored 1985 runs with the help of two hundreds and 10 half-centuries.

Anshuman averaged 30.07 with the willow in hand and his career-best Test knock came against Pakistan in Jalandhar. He also played 15 ODIs for India and featured in 206 first-class matches during his playing career. Gaekwad also served as national selector following his cricketing career.