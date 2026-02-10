Jasprit Bumrah update: Will talisman pacer play in IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 match? India are hoping their talisman fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returns to the team for the clash against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026. He missed out on India's World Cup opener against the USA.

New Delhi:

India star bowler Jasprit Bumrah missed out on India's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA due to illness in worrying sign for the team. The speedster was set to take the field for the clash; however, due to a high fever, he missed out, with late entrant Mohammed Siraj featuring in the clash.

After India's 29-run win over the US side, captain Suryakumar Yadav had confirmed that he had a fever after mentioning that the speedster was ill at the toss. "Bumrah, he was having high fever due to because of weather, like how Abhishek was under the weather. But rest, everything is good," SKY had said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate spoke on Bumrah's fitness update ahead of India's T20 World Cup clash against Namibia, set to take place on Thursday. "Booms (Bumrah) will bowl today as well. He's been what, ten days without bowling, but he's feeling a lot better and moving a lot better. So we'll see how training goes today and tomorrow and then put the team together on Friday," he said in the pre-match press conference. Bumrah eventually bowled in the nets as he eyes a return.

Coach speaks on Abhishek and Sundar

Meanwhile, the coach also confirmed that Washington Sundar has joined the team after recovering from his side tear. "Yeah, Washington joined the team yesterday; he'll train today," the coach said. He also gave an update on Abhishek Sharma. Ten Doeschate revealed that Abhishek is not well as he is having issues with his stomach. "Abhi still got a few issues with his tummy, we hope that he'll be available for the game in a few days' time," assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said ahead of the match against Namibia on Thursday.