Jasprit Bumrah's workload a concern for team India, admits Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled superbly in the ongoing Test series against Australia picking up a staggering 30 wickets in four matches. At the same time, he has also bowled 141.2 overs in eight innings so far, the most among all bowlers in the series.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 31, 2024
IND vs AUS
Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been the go-to man for Rohit Sharma in the Test series against Australia. The man has done all the hard work in the series and picked up a staggering 30 wickets in four Test matches so far. Yet, India are 1-2 down in the series courtesy of some extremely poor batting throughout. 

Bumrah, the modern-day great, has sent down a stunning 141.2 overs so far in the series, the most among all the bowlers with Pat Cummins being the next at 136.4 overs. Mitchell Starc follows him closely with 131.2 overs but there were signs of him breaking down on the final day of the Melbourne Test.

Are India breaking Bumrah as well then? He bowled 53.2 overs in the Boxing Day Test, the most ever he has bowled in a Test match. With the Champions Trophy and five-match Test series against England coming up, are India over-bowling their best bowler? Is his workload a concern for India? Skipper Rohit Sharma admits there is a concern but also revealed that they have been managing him on the field as well

"To be honest, he has bowled a lot of overs. There is no doubt about it. But again, every Test match we play, we keep that in mind. You know, the workloads of all the bowlers in fact. But again, if somebody is in such a great form, you want to try and maximise that form how much ever you can. And that is what we've been trying to do with Bumrah.

"But there comes a time where you need to step back a little bit and give him that little bit of extra breather as well. So, we've been very careful. I've been very careful. I talk to him about how he feels and stuff like that. So, yeah. Those things should be managed carefully. And I'm trying to do that on the field," the Indian captain said after the MCG Test.

