Jasprit Bumrah's dominance continues: Indian fast bowler tops ICC ODI rankings

Highlights Jasprit Bumrah had lost the no. 1 spot to Trent Boult in November 2020

Kapil Dev and Jasprit Bumrah are the only two bowlers to be ranked no.1 in ICC ODI rankings

Bumrah registered his career-best figures of 6/19 at the Oval against England in the first ODI match

The month of July has been a memorable one for Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Just in a month, he has had the opportunity to captain India in Test match cricket and he didn't fare very badly at that, irrespective of the result. Further, he delivered his career-best performance by claiming 6 wickets for 19 runs against a very dominant English batting which includes the likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Liam Livingstone. England was bundled out for 110 runs and India comfortable chased this total down with 10 wickets in hand.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the latest ODI rankings and courtesy of his splendid performance in the recently concluded ODI match, Bumrah has been ranked as the number one international bowler. The Indian speedster had lost his throne to New Zealand's talisman Trent Boult in February 2020 after holding the top spot for two years.

Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed an invincible run at the top of the charts for 730 days which is more than any other Indian speedster and also happens to be ninth-most in the history of the game. The Mumbai Indians talisman who has regained his throne is currently placed at a career-best third spot in the ICC Test rankings.

Apart from Bumrah, Indian players such as Mohammed Shami, Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja, and others have had their fair share in the ICC rankings. Jasprit Bumrah happens to be the only second bowler after World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev to grab the top spot in the ODI rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah's wingman Mohammed Shami also made some notable progress in the ICC rankings after he claimed his 150th ODI wicket and has moved three spots up the ladder to share the 23rd position along with his Indian teammate Bhuvaneshwar Kumar who has grabbed headlines for his splendid show against England in the T20I series.