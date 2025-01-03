Friday, January 03, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Jasprit Bumrah's cold celebration in Sam Konstas' face after altercation, Khawaja's wicket goes viral - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah's cold celebration in Sam Konstas' face after altercation, Khawaja's wicket goes viral - WATCH

It was a day that belonged to Australia with India getting all out for 185 but the visitors aren't completely out the game with the greenish surface in Sydney assisting the pace bowlers and Jasprit Bumrah was able to end the day on a high for his side with a wicket off the final ball.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Published : Jan 03, 2025 13:35 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 13:35 IST
Jasprit Bumrah was in Sam Konstas' face after the
Image Source : AP/GETTY Jasprit Bumrah was in Sam Konstas' face after the altercation between the two and Usman Khawaja's wicket

The opening day of the fifth and final Test in Sydney on Friday, January 3 belonged to Australia with India getting folded for 185 but the visitors hung around like a bad smell as they ended the day on a high taking a wicket in the three overs they got to bowl. It was a rather fiery end to the first day as the tempers flared from both corners and usually calm and composed was doing aggressive in-your-face celebrations after a heated argument with the non-striker Sam Konstas.

It all began with Usman Khawaja not being ready on strike while Bumrah was beginning to run in. Seeing Khawaja take a little more time to get set to face him, Bumrah understood that the Australian openers were wasting time with a couple of minutes left on the clock and they wanted that to be the last over. Bumrah made a couple of hand gestures towards Khawaja to get on with the game before Konstas at the non-striker's end jumped in between.

Konstas said something to Bumrah before the Indian captain replied, "What is your problem?" The argument got heated before the umpire Saikat Sharfuddoula intervened. Khawaja let the next ball go towards the keeper before Bumrah struck the big wicket of the left-hander, who edged a fuller delivery straight to the second slip.

Bumrah instead of celebrating the wicket initially, turned around and started walking towards Konstas with a cold reaction indicating who had the last laugh there before breaking into an aggressive roar. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna joined in. It ended up being the last over of the day and the one that the Indian fans will be thankful for. 

Watch the full video:

Related Stories
Nathan Lyon shatters another Ashwin feat as he continues to move up on WTC, overall wickets lists

Nathan Lyon shatters another Ashwin feat as he continues to move up on WTC, overall wickets lists

IND vs AUS: India's batting woes continue as Australia boss opening day at SCG

IND vs AUS: India's batting woes continue as Australia boss opening day at SCG

Justin Langer appointed London Spirit men's head coach ahead of the Hundred 2025

Justin Langer appointed London Spirit men's head coach ahead of the Hundred 2025

Bumrah isn't usually that passionate but Konstas' naivety brought it out and the 19-year-old will hope that the Indian captain doesn't run into him because now 11 guys will be against one man. Australia still trail by 176 runs but if the wicket stays this spicy, the morning session on the second day should be interesting.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement