Jasprit Bumrah runs riot in Perth as Steve Smith bags first golden duck in 10 years in Tests | WATCH

The opening day of the first Test between India and Australia is turning out to be sensational with 13 wickets already fallen. The visitors were bundled out for just 150 runs after opting to bat first but then they have also made a comeback as the skipper Jasprit Bumrah ran riot with the new ball picking up as many as three wickets.

The surface at the Optus Stadium in Perth has a lot in it for the pace bowlers and Bumrah didn't miss out on exposing the conditions. He first pinned the debutant Nathan McSweeney in front of the stumps and then had Usman Khawaja nicking to the slips. However, the icing on the cake was Steve Smith's wicket who was dismissed lbw on the very first ball he faced.

Australia's number four paid the price of shuffling too much to the off-side as the red cherry cut back off the seam after pitching on the off-stump. Smith looked to defend but missed the ball by a long way only to be pinned in front of the stumps. The only wise decision from the former Australia skipper was not to review the decision as he was absolutely plumb in front of the stumps.

It also turned out to be the first golden duck for Smith in the longest format in 10 years. The last time was dismissed for a golden duck was against South Africa in Port Elizabeth with Dale Steyn sending him back.

Playing XIs

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj