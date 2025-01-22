Jasprit Bumrah remains World No.1, Babar Azam suffers big dip in latest ICC rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah and Babar Azam.

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah remained the World No.1 test bowler after the latest update of the ICC rankings. Bumrah, who had created history by registering the career-best rating points by an Indian bowler at 907, sits on top of the bowlers' chart with 908 ratings.

Meanwhile, Pakistani star Babar Azam has dropped a few places in the latest batters' rankings after poor performances in the first Test match against the West Indies. Babar scored eight and five in the two innings, which saw him drop four places to No.16.

However, there are a few other Pakistan players who have made decent strides in the rankings. Saud Shakeel has entered in the top 10 rankings of the batters as he made a three-place jump to 8th. On his way to the top 10, Shakeel pipped Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant and Daryl Mitchell.

Player of the Match from the first test, Sajid Khan, is up 17 places to 23rd in the bowlers rankings. The off-spinner had picked nine wickets in the match and was the chief architect in the team's 127-run win over the Windies side.

There is more joy for Pakistan players on and off the field with Sajid's partner, Noman Ali, also making places up in the rankings. His six wickets from the Multan test saw him gain two spots and reach No.9 in the bowlers' chart.

There is no movement inside the top 7 in the batters and the bowlers' rankings. Joe Root sits on the top of the tree in the batters' chart with 895 ratings, followed by countryman Harry Brook (876) in second with Kane Williamson (867), Yashasvi Jaiswal (847) and Travis Head (772) completing the top five.

In the bowlers' list, Bumrah leads the chart from Aussie skipper Pat Cummins (841), who sits second, followed by Kagiso Rabada (837), Josh Hazlewood (835) and Marco Jansen (785).

Ravindra Jadeja is the top all-rounder with 400 rating points, followed by Marco Jansen (294), Mehidy Hasan (284), Pat Cummins (282) and Shakib Al Hasan (263) in the top five.