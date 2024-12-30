Jasprit Bumrah nominated for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and Test Cricketer of the Year Award

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men's Cricketer of the Year and the Test Cricketer of the Year Award. The International Cricket Council has shortlisted the star pacer for the two prestigious honours alongside a few other stars.

England stars Harry Brook and Joe Root, Australia's Travis Head and Bumrah have been nominated for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men's Cricketer of the Year award. Meanwhile, Bumrah, Root and Brook have also been shortlisted for the Test Cricketer of the Year award alongside Kamindu Mendis.

Bumrah has had a sensational year for India. He has taken 71 wickets from 13 Tests at an unbelievable average of 14.92. He has taken 15 wickets in the T20I format too. The 31-year-old is in some serious form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he has picked 30 wickets in only four Test matches.

Root, Brook and Mendis were also in sensational form in 2024. Root was the leading run-scorer in Tests in 2024 with India's Yashasvi Jaiswal in second. He has made 1556 runs from 17 Tests at an average of 55.57 with six centuries. Root is bidding to break Sachin Tendulkar's world record for most runs in Test cricket. He currently has 12972 runs in the format and is less than 3000 runs away from going past the Master Blaster.

Meanwhile, Brook slammed 1100 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 55 with four tons to his name.

Mendis has also been incredibly consistent. He created the world record for fifty-plus scores in the most consecutive Test matches - 8. Mendis scored 1049 runs in 9 Tests at an average of 74.92, with five centuries and three fifties.

Head has continued his purple patch of 2023 in 2024 in Tests and T20Is. He slammed 539 runs from 15 T20Is at a whopping strike rate of 178.47 alongside 608 runs from 9 Tests at an average of 40.53. Head has been vital in Australia's bid to make their way into their second consecutive World Test Championship final and defend their crown at Lord's next year.