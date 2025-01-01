Jasprit Bumrah needs six wickets at SCG to break biggest bowling record for India in Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as India's go-to bowler in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is shouldering almost the entire burden of the Indian bowling attack.

However, India's pace spearhead is not deterred by the spike in his workload and is standing on the cusp of an all-time record for India in Test cricket. The 31-year-old has already bagged 30 wickets in the ongoing series at a jaw-dropping average of 12.83. He has claimed three five-wicket hauls and two four-fors to keep India alive in the high-profile series.

The Ahmedabad-born requires six more wickets to claim the most wickets for India in a Test series. Currently, the record for claiming the most wickets in a Test series for India belongs to the 79-year-old BS Chandrasekhar. A distinguished and well-renowned leg-spinner of his time, Chandrasekhar had claimed 35 wickets for India in a five-match Test series against England in 1972-73 on home soil to set up the record.

Now, after a gap of almost 52 years, Bumrah stands at the threshold of shattering Chandrasekhar's tally and creating a new all-time record for Team India in the red-ball format.

Most wickets for India in a Test series

Player Series Wickets BS Chandrasekhar India vs England 1972/73 35 Vinoo Mankad India vs England 1951/52 34 Shubhashchandra Gupte India vs New Zealand 1955/56 34 Ravichandran Ashwin India vs England 2020/21 32 Harbhajan Singh India vs Australia 2000/01 32 Kapil Dev India vs Pakistan 1979/80 32 Ravichandran Ashwin India vs South Africa 2015/16 31 Bishan Singh Bedi Australia vs India 1977/78 31 Jasprit Bumrah Australia vs India 2024/25 30*

Bumrah will have the opportunity in the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to go past Chandrasekhar and India will need him to do so as the tourists are 2-1 behind in the series. A win for India at the SCG will not only help them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but will also keep them alive in the race to the ICC World Test Championship final.