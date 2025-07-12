Jasprit Bumrah names most special Test match of career Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah calls the 2021 Lord’s Test his most memorable, highlighting his 89-run partnership with Mohammed Shami. Despite bowling accolades, Bumrah cherishes that batting effort most, saying memories mean more than honours boards.

London:

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has revealed the most memorable Test match of his career. The 31-year-old, who has taken 215 wickets in 47 Tests, including 15 five-wicket hauls, has been a cornerstone of India's bowling attack in the longest format. Despite his many achievements with the ball, Bumrah highlighted a moment with the bat that stands out as his favourite.

Recalling the iconic 2021 Lord’s Test against England, Bumrah pointed to his remarkable partnership with Mohammed Shami as his most cherished memory. With India struggling at 209/8, the duo defied the odds by putting together an 89-run stand that shifted the momentum of the match. Shami went on to score a half-century, while Bumrah remained unbeaten on 34, drawing widespread praise from the cricketing world.

Bumrah noted that while his name appears on multiple honours boards around the globe for his bowling feats, it’s that unexpected and spirited batting effort at Lord’s that he holds closest to his heart.

“For me, the most memorable Test match was the last one in England, when Shami bhai and I won the match with our batting. So obviously, those memories will always stay with me. Getting your name on the honour's board is a good thing — when my son grows up, I can tell him that my name is on the honour's board here and in many other places too. But memories stay with you the most,” said Bumrah in the post-match press conference.

That memory is very special to me: Bumrah

Notably, it was the same match in which then India captain Virat Kohli delivered a fiery speech stating that the England team should ‘feel the hell for 60 overs’. The visitors eventually got the job done, winning the match by 151 runs. In the match, Bumrah clinched only three wickets, but the match is still in his memory because of how the team scripted a terrific performance, despite coming from behind.

“In that match, I had taken only three or four wickets, but that memory is very special to me because we came from behind in the game and bowled them out in sixty overs. So, for me, memories are more important. Obviously, whenever I play for India, I want to contribute as much as I can. And when you're able to do that, it feels good that you've put your team in a strong position. That’s always been my thought process,” he added.