Jasprit Bumrah named captain as Australian media announces Test XI of 2024, only 2 Aussies in, Cummins out

Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins.

As 2024 says goodbye, Test cricket was once again a gripping format which caught the eyeballs of the spectators. Some highly intriguing series took place with one high-octane Border-Gavaskar Trophy not over yet. Meanwhile, Australian media, cricket.com.au, announced the Test team of 2024.

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has been named as captain of the Playing XI of the year. Only two Australian players found their name in the Playing XI with their star skipper Pat Cummins missing out.

Star players from six countries - India, Australia, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa - found their names in the XI that had only two Australian players. Check out the Playing XI here:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Apart from Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only other Indian in the team. He has had a sensational year in the format and became the second-leading run-scorer from India in any calendar year as he made 1478 runs in 15 Tests which had 3 centuries.

Ben Duckett: England star opener Duckett was also picked in the team by the Australian media outlet. Duckett made two centuries, both away (153 in Rajkot, 114 in Multan). He scored 1149 runs in 17 Tests which came at a healthy strike rate of 87.04.

Joe Root: England star Joe Root had another year to remember as he accumulated the most runs in 2024 - 1556 in 17 Tests. He added six centuries to his name with a highest score of 262.

Rachin Ravindra: New Zealand star Ravindra also found his place in the team. He slammed 984 runs at 42.78 with two centuries. His aggressive 134 from 157 in the first test against India was the highlight.

Harry Brook: England's middle-order batter Brook consolidated his spot as one of the best batters in that position in recent times. He hit 1100 runs in 12 Tests with four centuries, two of which came against New Zealand when his team was reeling at 26/3 in the first Test and 45/3 in the second.

Kamindu Mendis: Sri Lankan star Mendis was the find of 2024. He had a sensational year and broke the world record for fifty-plus scores in most consecutive Test matches. He got to his 1000 runs in 13 innings, the same as Sir Don Bradman.

Alex Carey: Australian wicketkeeper Carey was pretty impressive behind the stumps and finds his place in the team of the Aussie media. He scored 440 runs at 33.84 and registered 46 dismissals.

Matt Henry: New Zealand quick Henry had a brilliant year too. He picked up 48 wickets in 9 Tests at an average of 18.58. His highlight performance came against India in Bengaluru when he picked 5/15 to help his team bowl India out for 46.

Jasprit Bumrah: Pacer Bumrah had a sensational year with the ball. He picked up 71 wickets, the fifth-most by an Indian. His 71 wickets came at an unbelievable average of 14.92, making him only the third bowler in Test history with over 50 Test wickets at an average of under 15.

Josh Hazlewood: Pacer Josh Hazlewood is the only other Australian in the Playing XI apart from Carey. Hazlewood picked 35 wickets in 15 Tests at an average of 13.60.

Keshav Maharaj: Spinner Keshav Maharaj is the only spinner and the only South African in this team. Maharaj picked 35 wickets in 15 Tests at an average of 19.20 and was pretty impressive.

Aussie Media's Test Playing XI of 2024:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Alex Carey, Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Keshav Maharaj