Jasprit Bumrah injury: Pacer Prasidh Krishna drops update on stand-in India skipper for SCG Test

Jasprit Bumrah made every Indian fan worried when he left the field on Day 2 of the Sydney Test against Australia on Saturday, January 4. Bumrah, the linchpin of the Indian team especially with the ball, went to a hospital nearby for a possible scan.

The fans were relieved when he returned and entered the Indian dressing room again after a while. Meanwhile, Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna provided an update on the stand-in captain after the end of the second day of the Sydney Test.

Prasidh confirmed that Bumrah has a back spasm, and the team is monitoring him. "Jasprit Bumrah has a back spasm. The medical team is monitoring him, so let's see," Prasidh said at the end of the second day.

Bumrah bowled 10 overs in the first innings and picked up two wickets. He sent down one over in the second session before walking off the field. Bumrah went to a private hospital with support staff. In his absence, Virat Kohli led the team in the field.

India still needed five wickets when the pacer left. Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj combined to bowl the Aussies out as they took out the remainder of the line-up. Siraj and Prasidh took three wickets each, while Nitish had a brace too. The visitors bowled the hosts out for 181 and took a four-run lead.

With India going to stumps at 141/6, India would want Bumrah both with the bat and the ball. A report in the Times of India stated that while the pacer should be okay to bat, the decision whether he will bowl or not will be taken on how he feels on the morning of the third day of the Test.

"Bumrah was taken for a precautionary scan after a back spasm but nothing serious at the moment. He should be okay to bat but a final call on his bowling will be taken on the basis of how he feels in the morning. So let's see and the medical team is closely monitoring him," the source said as quoted by the English daily.