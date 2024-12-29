Jasprit Bumrah impersonates Sam Konstas after knocking Aussie debutant's middle pole over | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah impersonates Sam Konstas after dismissing him.

Jasprit Bumrah got one back at Sam Konstas as India's pace spearhead knocked the Aussie teenager over in the second innings with an absolute ripper. Bumrah impersonated Konstas after getting him out in the seventh over of the game and egged the MCG crowd on.

It turned out to be a difficult outing for Konstas in the second innings after he showcased his batting talent in the first innings of the boxing day Test. Bumrah bowled a good length delivery which angled sharply into Konstas and knocked his middle pole over after finding the gap between his bat and pad.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates wildly after knocking Sam Konstas over:

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Bench: Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson

Support Staff: Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Bench: Shubman Gill, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel

