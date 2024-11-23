Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Alex Carey with first ball on day 2 of Perth Test to equal Zaheer and Ishant Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket with his teammates.

Jasprit Bumrah added yet another feather to his illustrious cap as he dismissed Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey with his first ball on day 2 of the Perth Test to complete 11 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Bumrah has now equalled Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan in terms of the most five-wicket hauls (11) claimed by an Indian in Test cricket.

Wasting no time, Bumrah brought himself into the attack after giving Hrshit Rana to open the proceedings for India with the ball in hand on day 2. Bumrah came around the wicket and bowled a short of good length ball angled into Carey, the ball moved away after pitching and kissed the outside edge of Carey's willow as he tried to poke at it. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant made no mistake and safely held the opportunity.

Most five-wicket hauls for India in Test cricket

Player Matches Five-fors Ravichandran Ashwin 105 37 Anil Kumble 132 35 Harbhajan Singh 103 25 Kapil Dev 131 23 BS Chandrasekhar 58 16 Ravindra Jadeja 77 15 Bishan Singh Bedi 67 14 Subhashchandra Pandharinath Gupte 36 12 Jasprit Bumrah 41 11 Zaheer Khan 92 11 Ishant Sharma 105 11

Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed the most five-fors (37) in Test cricket for India. Among pacers, the former India captain and star allrounder Kapil Dev leads the way with 23 five-fers.

Meanwhile, this is Jasprit Bumrah's second five-wicket haul in a Test match in Australia. His first-ever Test five-for in Australia had come in the Boxing Day Test of the 2018-2019 tour at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Australia (Playing XI):

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI):

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj